The first racing action of TT 2025 is set to place today (Monday), with three races planned.
Roads around the Mountain Course shut at 10am, with a reduced four-lap Superbike race at 10.45am.
The first three-lap sidecar race of the week takes place at 1.15pm. This will be followed by a three-lap Supersport race at 3pm.
All roads, except the Mountain section of the course will open at 5pm.
There is provision for a further road closure this evening, with roads closing at 6pm if required.
Wet weather and low cloud has dogged the opening week of the event meaning the races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were moved to today to allow further qualifying to take place.
Schedule: Monday, June 2
9am Mountain Road closes
10am All roads closed
10.45am Superbike TT (four laps)
1.15pm Sidecar race one (three laps)
3pm Supersport race one (three laps)
All roads, except Mountain section open no later than 5pm.
Evening contingency
Roads close at 6pm and open no later than 9.30pm.