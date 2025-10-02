Ferry services to and from the island face widespread disruption this weekend as Storm Amy brings severe gales.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that nine sailings scheduled between Friday afternoon and the early hours of Sunday are at risk of delay or cancellation.
On Friday, October 3, the Manxman’s 1pm and 7.15pm services from Heysham and Douglas are both at risk.
On Saturday, October 4, the Manxman’s 1.45am Heysham - Douglas, 8am Douglas - Heysham, 1.45pm Heysham - Douglas and 7.15pm Douglas - Heysham sailings are also under threat.
The Manannan’s 10am Douglas - Liverpool and 7.15pm Liverpool–Douglas services on Saturday are at risk, along with the Manxman’s 1.45am Heysham - Douglas sailing on Sunday, October 5.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘Due to the arrival of Storm Amy, sailings from Friday through to the early hours of Sunday are subject to possible disruption or cancellation.’
Passengers can amend bookings free of charge via their online accounts or by contacting the reservations team on 01624 661661.
LIST OF SAILINGS AT RISK:
Friday 3 October • 13:00 Heysham - Douglas (Manxman) • 19:15 Douglas - Heysham (Manxman)
Saturday 4 October • 01:45 Heysham - Douglas (Manxman) • 08:00 Douglas - Heysham (Manxman) • 10:00 Douglas - Liverpool (Manannan) • 13:45 Heysham - Douglas (Manxman) • 19:15 Douglas - Heysham (Manxman) • 19:15 Liverpool - Douglas (Manannan)
Sunday 5 October • 01:45 Heysham - Douglas (Manxman)