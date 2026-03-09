Bus services across the island have returned to normal today (Tuesday) following the latest round of industrial action by drivers.
Further disruption, however, is expected with the ongoing dispute unresolved.
The island is now into the second phase of strike action by members of Unite the Union, who are involved in a long-running dispute with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) over pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions.
The first phase saw drivers stage a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, which brought widespread disruption to Bus Vannin services across the island.
The latest strike period began on Friday and ran until 3am today (Tuesday), affecting weekend services and prompting the operator to introduce a revised timetable with a limited number of routes operating and no school bus services running.
Unite has already confirmed a further industrial action, with additional strike periods scheduled from March 13 to 17, March 20 to 24 and March 27 to 31, meaning disruption could continue over the next three weekends unless an agreement is reached.
Last week, drivers involved in the dispute said there was currently ‘no end in sight’ to the strike action, with the union accusing the DoI of failing to engage in meaningful negotiations.
Unite says it has been ‘stonewalled’ by the department during the dispute.
Debbie Halsall, regional officer for Unite on the Isle of Man, told the Examiner on Friday that the union had heard nothing from the bus operator since the end of the first round of strikes earlier this month.
She also criticised the timing of the department’s announcement of the next round of strike dates last week, saying the DoI had been aware of the planned action before the 10-day walkout began.
The DoI said Bus Vannin had held two meetings with the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS) last week in an attempt to resolve the situation and insisted it remains ‘ready and willing to have positive and constructive negotiations’.