Bus services around the island are set to return to normal tomorrow (Tuesday) after the conclusion of an initial 10-day strike.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Bus Vannin is pleased to confirm that it expects to provide a comprehensive scheduled of services tomorrow, although there may be some minor disruption as vehicles and drivers return to their normal positions and duties.
‘Bus Vannin remains ready and willing to have positive and constructive negotiations with Unite the Union and hopes that the Unite’s strike on Friday can be avoided.
‘Bus Vannin is committed to finding a fair resolution to the dispute and its six offers remain on the table as a basis for further discussions.
‘Unite the Union strike dates have been announced for every weekend in March, Friday-Monday, so the next Unite the Union Strike will be this weekend Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 9.
‘Services will resume on Tuesday morning.
‘During Unite the Union strikes, contingency timetables will be in place, trams will operate and additional car parking on the Douglas Promenade remain available for free parking. The priorities will remain services between Douglas and Noble’s Hospital, and Douglas and the Island’s main towns.
‘Bus Vannin appreciates that passengers have been in difficult situations because of the Unite the Union strike, but it would like customers to remain courteous to drivers. Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated.’