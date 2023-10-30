Bushy's founder Martin Brunnschweiler says he is 'really excited' that plans for a new brewery and restaurant have been submitted.
The brewery is seeking permission to convert the Commissioners' Yard on Milner's Terrace in Castletown.
The plans, which would see Bushy's relocating from Santon to Castletown would see it retain the existing buildings, some of which date back to at least the 1860s.
Martin, who has previously said he is delighted by the proposition of brewing returning to the ancient capital, told Isle of Man Today's sister company Gf: ‘I think it’s a fantastic proposal for Castletown.'
He added that Bushy’s wants to retain the original stone buildings at the yard and hopes the brewery and restaurant, if approval is granted, ‘will be a great asset for the town and bring more business to the area’ and that Bushy's will be ‘good neighbours’ to residents in the town.
The Application
In documents submitted to planners by agents Marlinspike Properties Ltd, prepared by Sarah Corlett Town Planing Consultancy, the company says it plans to erect a new building on the existing site, with the access being from Alexandra Road and exit onto Mill Road/Milner Terrace, removing the existing railings and gate pillars.
Pedestrian access will be provided from Milner Terrace, separate from the car parking and vehicular access along the remainder of this frontage of the site
The existing stone buildings on the site would be retained, refurbished and converted to the brewery office and eating and drinking facilities with a new pergola/terrace/glazed extension to the south of the existing buildings to provide outdoor eating and drinking.
Also included are details on plans to dampen any potential noise and light pollution, with plans including new windows, insulation and delivery/disposal times being avoided at night or early mornings. Bushy's says it also plans to engage with local residents.
Castletown Town Commissioners has previously announced plans to sell the site to the brewery for £625,000.