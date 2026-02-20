Bus Vannin has published a reduced timetable ahead of the Isle of Man bus strike, which begins on Saturday and is set to last for 10 days.
Members of the Unite union are taking industrial action in a dispute over premium pay rates and terms and conditions.
The Isle of Man Government said contingency plans will operate throughout the strike period. However, services may change at short notice depending on driver availability.
Passengers are being urged to check the correct timetable for their travel day via the Bus Vannin website and the findmybus app.
A spokesman said: ‘Please allow extra time for travel. Some journeys may terminate early during disruption.’
Services are expected to be busier than usual. Where possible, the public is advised to make alternative travel or working arrangements during the Isle of Man bus strike.
CORE ROUTES - DOUGLAS, RAMSEY, PEEL AND SOUTH
On core routes linking Douglas with Ramsey, Peel and the south of the iussland, the aim is to operate hourly services during peak times for commuters and schoolchildren. If staffing allows, hourly daytime services may also run.
Full timetable details are available here: https://www.iombusandrail.im/media/3443/bus-strike-timetables-26.pdf
SCHOOL BUS SERVICES
There will be no dedicated school bus services during the strike. However, secondary school pupils will be able to use their Go Cards on all available bus services at any time of day. The government said these services should bring students within walking distance of their schools.
HOSPITAL SERVICES
Hospital services have been identified as a priority. Bus Vannin said it aims to operate an hourly service between Douglas and Noble’s Hospital to support staff travelling around shift changes and patients attending appointments from the Douglas area.
Minibuses providing services for Manx Care are not part of the industrial action and are expected to operate as normal.
TRAM AND RAIL SERVICES
A public service will also operate on the Manx Electric Railway between Ramsey and Douglas via Laxey. Pupils will be able to use their Go Cards on the trams. It is planned that trams arriving at Douglas Station will connect with buses for onward travel into Douglas city centre and to secondary schools.
The full timetable for tram services during the first week of the strike has just been released and is viewable here: https://www.iombusandrail.im/media/3430/2026-iom-railways-timetable-i.pdf
Steam trains will not operate during the strike period due to engineering works at Douglas Station.
PARKING
Weather permitting, additional parking will be made available on the Douglas Promenade walkway from Saturday morning.
The Department of Infrastructure said drivers are ‘hugely valued’ and that discussions aimed at resolving the dispute are ongoing.