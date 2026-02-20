Bus Vannin has said it will reduce services from Saturday, February 21, after industrial action by drivers was confirmed.
In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the changes were being made ‘with regret’ as a result of the strike.
The department said that because staffing levels are unknown, the division is planning to operate an hourly service on main corridors. It said services would be expanded once staffing resources are confirmed.
A revised timetable is due to be published shortly.
The DoI also said ‘divisional colleagues’ are preparing to open the Manx Electric Railway from Monday to help support school and commuter travel. It said a basic timetable for the railway will also be published shortly.
Passengers are being strongly advised to follow Bus Vannin’s social media channels and to check www.findmybus.im each day for updated service information.
The department said that due to resource pressures, Banks Circus Depot will be closed to the public for the duration of the industrial action. Lost property will be redirected to the Welcome Centre and reception services at the depot will be unavailable.
The industrial action follows an ongoing dispute between Unite the Union and the Department of Infrastructure over premium rates of pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions, including sick pay and holidays.
Earlier this week, the department said a fifth offer had been tabled during talks facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service but was rejected by the union. The government has previously said it asked Unite to defer the strike while it costed and assessed a counter proposal, but that request was refused.
The strike is expected to last for 10 days.
The department thanked passengers for their ‘continued support and understanding during this challenging period’ and said further updates would be issued as more information becomes available.