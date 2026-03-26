Ethan Richardson sustained a significant brain injury on September 8, 2024, as a result of hypoglycaemia - and his family are now trying to raise funds to bring him home from Liverpool where he is receiving neurological care.
Ethan’s former workplace, Zedra Isle of Man Ltd, recently engaged in a week of fundraising activities and raised £1,500, with Zedra then adding to the amount to equal £5,000.
Jo Dunne, Ethan’s mum, commented: ‘Ethan felt so valued as a member of staff and it’s lovely to see how supportive they remain of him.
‘On behalf of Ethan and his family we cannot thank you enough.’