Island residents are being encouraged to record their organ donation decision.
The appeal comes following the birthday on Sunday of Daniel Boyde whose death helped inspire a legislation change earlier this year around the subject.
Daniel passed away aged 15 from a road traffic collision in 2007. He spoke openly with his family about his choice to donate his organs and this choice was honoured, saving the lives of four people.
His decision became the inspiration for Daniel’s Law, the system of deemed consent for organ donation, also known as ‘opt-out’, which came into effect on January 1.
This means that most adults will be considered organ donors unless they record a decision otherwise. However, families will always be consulted and will always make the final decision.
Since the public awareness campaign around the law change began, recorded opt-outs have increased by around 800, rising from 1.67% to 2.98% of registered residents.
This kind of early increase mirrors patterns seen in other jurisdictions after similar law changes.
Even with the opt-out legislation in place, registering a decision remains important because the NHS organ donor register will continue to be checked if donation is being considered.
Minister for the cabinet office, David Ashford MBE, said: ‘Daniel’s decision to talk openly with his family about organ donation changed the lives of four people, and his legacy continues to help others almost 20 years on.
‘As we marked his birthday this weekend, I encourage everyone to record their decision and speak with those close to them. Clear conversations mean families can honour your wishes at a very difficult time.’
Decisions can be made or updated via the NHS organ donor register website at https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/, through the NHS app or by calling the organ donor helpline on 0300 123 23 23.
More information and answers to common questions can be found on the organ donation page: https://publichealth.gov.im/organdonation