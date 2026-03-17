Teddy’s Trundle will return this weekend to mark its fifth year, coinciding with World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 21.
What began as a small, family-led walk on the Isle of Man has grown into a significant community event, raising more than £27,000 to support families and charities connected to Down Syndrome.
The initiative was founded by Charli and Oli Dimelow following the diagnosis of their son Teddy at just eight weeks old.
Motivated by their experience of limited support and outdated information, the couple set out to raise awareness and promote a more positive understanding of Down Syndrome.
Since then, Teddy’s Trundle has developed into a wider movement, bringing together participants locally and internationally.
Funds raised support organisations including the Down Syndrome Association Isle of Man and Positive About Down Syndrome (PADS).
This year’s event will again include two walking options to encourage participation from people of all ages and abilities.
The main 21km walk will begin in Peel at 9.30am, while a shorter ‘Tiny Trundle’ will take place in Douglas later in the day.
Participants will gather afterwards at The Queen’s in Douglas for a celebration marking World Down Syndrome Day, alongside members of the Down Syndrome Association Isle of Man.
To mark the fifth anniversary, organisers have also introduced Teddy’s 21 Challenge, encouraging individuals, schools, and businesses to take part through walking, fundraising, or acts of kindness.
Supporters are encouraged to wear odd socks on the day, a widely recognised symbol of World Down Syndrome Day, to help raise awareness and show support.
Last year, more than 100 people took part, with walkers travelling from the UK, Poland, and Germany to take part, including families walking in honour of their own loved ones.
Among the attendees in 2025 were His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer.