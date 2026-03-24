With spring finally arriving on the Isle of Man, one couple are celebrating a remarkable milestone - and it’s one that many might find hard to believe.
Nona and John Welsh, both aged 95, marked their 70th wedding anniversary with a special launch at the George Hotel in Castletown on Sunday.
The couple first met in late February 1954 in Liverpool.
Nona, who grew up on the island, had been working in her father’s chemist shop on Arbory Street in Castletown before deciding to spread her wings and explore life beyond the Isle of Man.
After settling in Liverpool, she continued working in a wholesale chemist.
John, meanwhile, was employed as an marine engineer. The pair were introduced on a blind date by John’s cousin, who was also friends with Nona.
Two years later, John proposed during a ferry journey across the River Mersey while returning from New Brighton. He later described their relationship as having ‘coalesced’ very well.
They were married on Thursday, March 22, 1956, at Arbory Church.
Their son, Richard, says both remain in good health. The couple now live in Ballasalla, where they have stayed in the same home for decades.
The couple have 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Their return to the Isle of Man came after John was offered a new job on the island, though Nona was not entirely convinced at first.
John recalled: ‘I told her I had some exciting news. We met for lunch in Liverpool and she asked what it was. I said, “I’ve got a job back in the Isle of Man.” She replied, “I’ve spent years trying to get off the place!”’
As for the secret to 70 years of marriage, Nona credits a simple routine - plenty of gardening, lunch together, and crosswords in the afternoon.
John’s advice is even more straightforward: ‘Keep breathing in and out.’