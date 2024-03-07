This week has seen 12 Nedbank Private Wealth International staff run the Hospice charity shop in Douglas.
The purpose of the business staff stepping into the shoes of Hospice Isle of Man employees in its new store on Duke Street is to raise essential funds and awareness.
A first for both the charity and Nedbank, the main aim of the three-day voluntary takeover is to support Hospice Isle of Man in their desire to increase awareness of the work they do, as well as the all important funds.
Starting on Tuesday, today (Thursday) is the last day of Nedbank staff members providing customer service, engaging with shoppers and encouraging more footfall at the Hospice store.
The takeover is made possible as earlier this year, Nedbank introduced a new incentive for its colleagues where each employee is allocated one day per year to volunteer at a charity of their choice.
And in addition to the customer service offered, the 12 members have been running a raffle this week, with two luxury Fortnum & Mason hampers up for grabs, and one can still be won today for Hospice customers. The charity says the funds made from this initiative will enable the charity to continue providing a full-service care provision to the island’s community. Before the takeover is complete today, Hospice said it has been ‘delighted’ to welcome the Nedbank staff to the site and said a ‘huge thank you’ for coming along and supporting the charity.
Posted on Hospice Facebook yesterday, it added: ‘The teams have done a fantastic job both today and yesterday, and have their final day tomorrow (Thursday) If you want to be in with the chance of winning one of the hampers, pop along tomorrow to see the team!’