And in addition to the customer service offered, the 12 members have been running a raffle this week, with two luxury Fortnum & Mason hampers up for grabs, and one can still be won today for Hospice customers. The charity says the funds made from this initiative will enable the charity to continue providing a full-service care provision to the island’s community. Before the takeover is complete today, Hospice said it has been ‘delighted’ to welcome the Nedbank staff to the site and said a ‘huge thank you’ for coming along and supporting the charity.