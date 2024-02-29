Staff from a financial services group are set to take over the running of a charity shop to raise essential funds and awareness.
On March 5,6 and 7, 12 staff members from Nedbank Private Wealth will step into the shoes of Hospice Isle of Man employees in its new store on Duke Street.
A first for both the charity and Nedbank, the aim of the three-day voluntary takeover is to support Hospice Isle of Man in their desire to increase awareness of the work they do, as well as the all important funds.
Hospice say the funds will enable the charity to continue providing a full-service care provision to the island’s community.
The Nedbank staff involved will provide customer service, engage with shoppers, and encourage more footfall. Additionally, the 12 members will run a raffle across the three days, with two luxury Fortnum & Mason hampers up for grabs.
Earlier this year, Nedbank Private Wealth introduced a new incentive for its colleagues where each employee is allocated one day per year to volunteer at a charity of their choice.
Andrew Halsall, head of private banking in the Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re excited to work with Hospice Isle of Man on this opportunity.
‘Our team is passionate about making a difference, and this initiative allows us to do just that.
‘Our aim is to encourage as many people as possible to visit the shop, participate in the raffle, and support Hospice Isle of Man. By doing so, we hope to raise a lot of money for such a valuable local charity.’
John Knight, chief executive officer at Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘This is the first takeover of its kind for Hospice Isle of Man, and we’re looking forward to their team stepping up to make a positive impact on our Isle of Man community.
‘By taking over the Hospice Isle of Man shop on Duke Street, they will not only be providing essential customer service but also helping us to raise crucial funds.’