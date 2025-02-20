A 20-year-old from Sulby has achieved a significant milestone in the fishing industry.
Isla Gale has passed her oral exams and obtained her ‘certificate of competency’ as deck officer class two (for fishing), becoming the first female to achieve and hold this qualification in the island.
A former ‘Trainee Fisherman of the Year’ in 2022, Isla began her career scalloping in the Isle of Man and has since become an ambassador for the island and the fishing community.
This includes her encouraging more women and young people to consider a career in the fishing industry, as well as advocating strongly for safety at sea.
‘I’m over the moon to have qualified and I’m excited about the next steps in my career,’ Isla said.
‘It’s been a tough road - not only spending extended periods in Scotland studying and being away from my family, friends, and my dog Shorty, but also managing the doubters and even my own doubts at times.
‘But I’ve learned so much over the last few years in college - about myself as a person and as a potential skipper.
‘I’d urge anyone else going down this route to stick with it, as it’s definitely worth it in the end.’
Back when she won at the Fishing News Awards in 2022 at the age of 17, Isla was described as being a ‘twinkle of hope’ in a struggling industry.
In her nomination, Isla was described as ‘always giving 100%’.
After leaving school, she went on to work on the Ramsey-based Shannon Kimberley boat.
Fishing for scallops, Isla spends half the year fishing from the Isle of Man and the other half on the west coast of Scotland.
Back when she won the award in 2022, she said: ‘I like being at sea. I like being away from everything.’