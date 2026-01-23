The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has awarded a £10,000 grant to support the purchase of an automated CPR device for the Air Ambulance service based at Noble’s Hospital.
The Air Ambulance service transfers patients with serious medical conditions from the Isle of Man to major specialist centres in the north-west of England, where they can receive specialist treatment. Around half of these transfers involve cardiac patients.
Patients assessed as high risk present particular challenges during air transfers, with limited space and headroom on the aircraft making it difficult to carry out manual CPR effectively.
The Air Ambulance team became aware of the benefits of a compact automated CPR device during a recent training exercise with the Coastguard helicopter service, which already uses a similar system.
Following this, the team applied to the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust for funding to purchase a device suitable for their own aircraft.
The funding will enable the Air Ambulance team to acquire an Easy Pulse Compact automatic CPR device for use on its fixed-wing aircraft which is based at Ronaldsway.
The device is lightweight, battery-operated and small enough to fit into an overnight bag, allowing it to be used in the confined space of the aircraft cabin.
It provides consistent chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) throughout patient transfers, including flights to Liverpool.
Dr Malcolm Clague, a trustee of the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust and former surgeon, commented: ‘The Trustees recognised the importance of an automatic compact CPR device in enhancing the care given by the highly skilled team working for the Air Ambulance Service when transferring patients.
‘If a cardiac arrest should occur during transfer, the equipment can be easily used and maintain cardiac output throughout the rest of the journey.
‘The trustees applaud the work of the team and are very pleased to provide the funding of the device.’