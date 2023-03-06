IQ-EQ has appointed Matthew Abbott to the newly-created role of global head of sales operations as the group expands its commercial top team, although he won’t be based in the Isle of Man.
Mr Abbott has more than 20 years’ industry experience spanning investor and asset servicing and wealth management. Prior to joining the company which provides investor services, Mr Abbott was director and global head of sales and client ‘enablement’ for HSBC securities services, where he it was his job to give executive management support and what is described as ‘sales optimisation initiatives’.
He has also previously held director-level positions with RBC Wealth Management International and RBC Investor and Treasury Services.
Mr Abbott will be based in the London office but will have full oversight over the full sales process across the UK and beyond so he will be spending time at the group’s Douglas offices.
He will report to Emma Crabtree, group chief commercial officer, who said: ‘Matthew will fulfil a critical role as we focus on expanding our commercial leadership team.
‘He has the experience and analytical “mindset” we need to promote IQ-EQ’s commercial excellence.’
