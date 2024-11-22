Lawrie, who grew up in the island, holds an LLB (Hons) in Law with Politics from the University of Chester and a Legal Practice Certificate alongside a Master’s degree in Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence from the University of Law in Liverpool.
After completing her education in the UK, she returned to the island to train as a Manx Advocate, successfully passing the Manx Bar exams in 2023.
Called to the Manx Bar in February 2024, Lawrie will specialise in criminal and family law as well as personal injury law.
She is a member of both the police and court duty advocate schemes and is part of the Legal Aid panel.
Lawrie represents clients from police interviews through to all court appearances.
Additionally, she advises on personal injury and medical negligence cases, handling a diverse range of claims, including road traffic accidents, workplace accidents, and injuries resulting from medical treatment. In family law, her work includes providing advice on divorce and separation.
Lawrie said: ‘I am excited to join Hannan Law and to be part of such an impressive team.
‘All the advocates at Hannan Law have built an excellent reputation in their specialist areas, and I look forward to developing my own career while contributing to Hannan Law’s commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.’
Lawrie’s appointment brings the practice to a total of eight advocates, led by director Aalish Hannan, alongside fellow directors Ali Thomas and Jo Creedon.
Lawrie will work closely with Louise Cooil, one of Hannan Law’s senior advocates.
Aalish commented: ‘Since qualifying as a Manx Advocate in February, Lawrie has impressed clients, colleagues, and other professionals with her ability, knowledge, and dedication to her clients.
‘She is highly regarded by clients and colleagues alike and is an outstanding addition to Hannan Law. We are delighted that Lawrie has chosen to advance her career with us and look forward to working with her.’