Global investment firm Carlyle has announced that its Global Credit platform has provided a financing package to Suntera Global, an independent global provider of bespoke fund, corporate and private wealth services.
Founded in 1980, Suntera provides a full suite of professional services to corporates, fund managers, and private clients (including their family offices).
The company employs more than 500 specialists in offices across Europe, Asia and North America including its base in the Peveril Buildings in Douglas.
This financing package will strengthen the company’s financial foundation by refinancing its existing indebtedness and provide additional capital to support Suntera through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.
Nicola Falcinelli, deputy head of European Private Credit at Carlyle, said: ‘We are delighted to support Suntera’s continued growth story through this strategic financing.
‘We believe Suntera is strongly positioned to meet growing and resilient demand for specialised professional services, particularly within the context of a rapidly evolving and complex regulatory landscape. This transaction underscores Carlyle’s established strategy of supporting high-quality businesses with flexible capital solutions.”
David Hudson, chief executive of Suntera, said: ‘Since the management buy out in 2019, Suntera has built on its core heritage, grown its international footprint through strong organic and inorganic growth, and established a reputation for its highly specialized capability and diversified proposition which spans multiple strategies, geographies and service lines.
‘We are grateful for the support of Carlyle, which enables Suntera to continue to pursue its growth ambitions through its first-class customer offering, and the continuation of its highly successful consolidation strategy.’
Carlyle’s Global Credit platform manages $192 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2024.
It regularly pursues investments in privately negotiated capital solutions partnering with high-quality sponsors and leading family or entrepreneur-owned companies.
The Suntera transaction follows an active last few months for Carlyle’s European credit platform, recently announcing investments including Argon, Sanoptis, and Bianalisi.