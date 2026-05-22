A Douglas law firm recently held a fundraising event in aid of an island dementia charity.
Ridgeway Street-based Simcocks Advocates hosted a wine and cheese tasting night at the Food Cellar in Douglas, in aid of ‘Forget Me Not’.
The ticketed event saw more than 70 people gather to enjoy a range of wines and cheeses, while raising money to help provide dementia specialist nurses for island patients.
Forget Me Not is an Isle of Man-registered charity formed in August 2018, with a mission to improve the support available for people living with dementia and their families in the island.
Gemma Wild, Fiona Kirkham and Natalie Radford represented the charity on the night, with Gemma saying a few words to the crowd about the charity.
There was a feeling at the event that this is a cause close to many people’s hearts, and with one in 14 over 65s suffering with the disease, it’s not hard to see why.
Forget Me Not estimates that there are around 1,600 people in the island living with dementia, but that figure could be as high as 1,800, taking into consideration those with suspected dementia.
Chief executive of Simcocks, Phil Games commented: ‘I’m so pleased we have been able to do something to assist this fantastic charity help local people in need of this specialist support.
‘It was a really enjoyable evening - the Food Cellar was a wonderful venue and the team did an amazing job looking after us.’
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