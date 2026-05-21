Mental health charity Isle Listen has announced the return of its Tough Mucka challenge later this year - with organisers promising a revamped course and a greater focus on community involvement.
The obstacle course event will take place on Sunday, September 27, and will once again raise funds to support Isle Listen’s mental health education work across the Isle of Man.
Now entering its fourth year, Tough Mucka has become a regular fixture in the Isle of Man’s fundraising calendar and challenges individuals, groups and businesses to tackle the physically demanding challenge in aid of a good cause.
This year’s event will be backed by new headline sponsor Conister Bank.
Organisers say a number of changes are being introduced for 2026 following feedback from previous participants and spectators.
The traditional longer-distance routes are being replaced with new 10km and 5km adult courses, alongside a dedicated 2km route designed specifically for younger competitors.
The event layout has also been redesigned to create a more engaging atmosphere for spectators, with activities taking place throughout the day.
New obstacles will also be introduced, while businesses and organisations will have opportunities to sponsor sections of the course.
Isle Listen says it has also been working closely with the farming community and local landowners to strengthen relationships and improve the overall experience for everyone involved.
The event raises funds for Isle Listen’s preventative mental health education programme, which works with more than 10,000 children and young people annually through schools and University College Isle of Man.
The charity says the programme aims to teach resilience and coping skills at an early stage, helping reduce the number of young people requiring therapeutic mental health support later in life.
Speaking about the launch, Isle Listen fundraising lead Steven Downward said the charity was excited to continue building on the success of previous years.
He said: ‘We are delighted to launch Tough Mucka #4, with early-bird entries timed to complement our “Take Action” campaign for Mental Health Awareness this May.
‘With the incredible support of Conister Bank sponsoring the event this year, we are able to build on the foundations of a brilliant existing event. Special thanks to the farmers and landowners for their continued support.’
Mr Downward said organisers had listened carefully to feedback following the 2025 event.
He added: ‘Working on feedback from 2025 we have revamped the course, with shorter routes and more condensed action, hoping for a great day for spectators and entrants alike.’
Conister Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Kerry Waddington said the event showcased the Island community at its best.
She said: ‘Tough Mucka is one of those brilliant events that really shows our island at its best with people of all ages and fitness abilities getting involved, encouraging one another and sharing plenty of laughs along the way.’
Early bird entry is available until midday on May 22, with discounted registration priced at £35.