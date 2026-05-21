The new chair of Ramsey Commissioners says she has the ‘best interests’ of ratepayers at heart with the board ‘ready’ to listen.
Sandra Cottam-Shea, who was elected at the local authority’s AGM, believes she still has a lot to learn but wants the best for the ‘fabulous people’ of Ramsey over the next year.
She will serve in the position for 12 months, and says over the next year she wants the commissioners to be ‘singing from the same hymn sheet’.
‘I'm very pleased and privileged. It's an honour to serve, and I will try my utmost to do it justice,’ Ms Cottam-Shea said.
‘At every board meeting I will learn something else about the standing orders and the complexity of local government. [If you get something wrong] then someone will pull you up on it, but it’s not about belittling or humiliating any of the board members - this is about learning together to get it right.’
Ms Cottam-Shea will serve in the role alongside new vice-chair Emma Honey, who she says ‘has a good head on her shoulders’.
‘She’s very passionate about Ramsey and she’s a great support,’ the new chair added.
‘I'm looking forward to our new board members coming after the election, but I'm also excited with who we have now because they're a great bunch of people.’
Ms Cottam-Shea also encouraged residents to get in touch with their representatives if they see any issues in the town.
‘We're always here to listen, so please contact us, phone, email, stop us in the street, whatever. We're here to serve you,’ she added.
‘I'm looking forward to the social side, the functions and seeing Ramsey come together. We're blessed because this is a great place.’