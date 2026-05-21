Ahead of a potential by-election this summer, Douglas City Council has thanked an outgoing Councillor for her service.
Former Mayor Janet Thommeny recently stood down after a decade representing North Ward.
Originally trained as a nurse in Fife, she spent much of her early career working in mental health services in Dunfermline before moving to the island with her family in 1990.
After retiring, she was elected to the Council in 2016 and re-elected in 2021, before being returned unopposed last year.
When appointed Mayor for the 2022-23 municipal year, she was described by the then council leader as a ‘hardworking, honest, caring member of the community’ and someone whose friendship and valued opinions could be relied upon.
Nominations for the seat are due to open on June 10 and close on June 17 at 1pm.
In the event of a contest, a by-election will be held on July 16.