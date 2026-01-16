The Isle of Man will host a major conference about Artificial Intelligence and the maritime sector later this week featuring experts from UK businesses and universities.
‘The AI and Data Driven Maritime Innovation Conference’ will run from 8.30am to 5pm at the Launchpad, Prospect Hill, Douglas, on Wednesday (January 21).
One of the presentations will be about the ‘AI Passport’ project which is a collaboration between the University of Strathclyde and Edinburgh-based firm Zelim Ltd, a UK-based maritime technology company specialising in AI powered safety, surveillance and rescue solutions at sea.
Their mission is to find, recover and protect people and assets through intelligent automation.
Using advanced computer vision and sensor systems, Zelim’s technology can automatically detect man overboard incidents, small craft and hazards in real time and support rapid, safer recovery without putting crews at additional risk.
The conference has also attracted guests from the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool Community College and Connected Places Catapult which is a UK organisation that helps to drive innovation and growth in transport, the built environment, and cities.
Maud Duthie van der Venne, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chester will be attending, as will representatives from Carbon Happy World, Werk Solutions Ltd and Driving Urban Transition.
Captain Lee Clarke, managing director of not-for-profit organisation Isle of Man Maritime, commented: ‘The objective of the day is to bring together stakeholders from across the maritime sector around the Irish Sea rim.
‘By connecting organisations from the Isle of Man, UK, Ireland and international partners we can explore how AI has the potential to help us to work more collaboratively across innovation, data, sustainability, skills and operations.
‘The conference will focus on practical collaboration, shared challenges and real opportunities. It is intended as a working forum rather than a talking shop, so it is designed to strengthen relationships, align thinking and identify areas where joint projects, pilots and partnerships can move forward.’
Douglas-based consultancy Ellanstone Ltd, which works to attract and support innovative projects that align with the island’s Biosphere values, has used its local and international network to bring like-minded individuals and organisations to the conference.
Director Brendon Kenny said: ‘The Isle of Man has a long and proud maritime history.
‘In times past the sector has been something of a hidden success story, but thanks to the excellent leadership of Isle of Man Maritime its profile has been raised locally and internationally.
‘Today the island’s location, status as an international business jurisdiction and spirit for innovation, mean it is ideally placed to build on its reputation as a maritime sector centre of excellence not just in the UK and Ireland, but globally too.
‘Continued collaboration between the public and private sectors, in tandem with opportunities created by AI and other technologies, are essential to future success. We’re looking forward to exploring these and other key issues at the conference.’