Opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) technology could create for the island’s growing maritime industry were the focus of a major international conference held in Douglas recently.
The conference – titled AI and Data Driven Maritime Innovation – was organised by Isle of Man Maritime, a not-for-profit organisation which develops, supports and promotes the sector both locally and internationally.
It was supported by Ellanstone Ltd, the island-based consultancy which helps innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers thrive in the island.
Businesses and organisations from the Isle of Man, UK and The Netherlands were represented, including the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool Community College, Connected Places Catapult, Carbon Happy World, Werk Solutions Ltd and Driving Urban Transition.
A special welcome was extended to Maud Duthie van der Venne, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chester, and Jan Fransen, Founder, Green Award, an international voluntary quality assessment certification programme based in The Netherlands that inspects and certifies ships.
One of the highlights of the full day event at the Launchpad on Prospect Hill was a presentation about the ‘AI Passport’ project, a collaboration between the University of Strathclyde and Edinburgh-based firm Zelim Ltd, a UK-based maritime technology company specialising in automated, AI powered safety, surveillance and rescue solutions at sea.
Managing director of Isle of Man Maritime Lee Clarke said: ‘The island occupies a globally unique position in maritime innovation.
‘We are home to one of the world’s most respected ship registries, sitting at the natural interchange of the Irish Sea rim, with the rare ability to develop agile, proportionate regulation that can benefit not only the Island but the global maritime community.
‘What was particularly encouraging from the conference was the overwhelming consensus around collaboration, cooperation, and communication.
‘These themes came through strongly from delegates across industry, academia and government, and they provide a powerful foundation on which to build the next phase of maritime innovation here in the island. I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to such a constructive and forward-looking day.’
Ellanstone Ltd director Brendon Kenny said: ‘What makes the island exceptional is not just its maritime heritage, but its ability to innovate, facilitate and activate real world change in a way that is responsible and globally relevant.
‘Through the AI Passport project we have the opportunity to position the Island as a global Living Lab for maritime safety and security, developing and validating AI driven solutions that protect lives, vessels, and the marine environment.
‘This approach strongly aligns with the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status, where innovation must balance economic progress with environmental stewardship and social responsibility.
‘I would like to extend particular thanks to Sam Mayall from Zelim Ltd, who despite being unable to join us in person delivered an outstanding online presentation on the future of AI enabled maritime safety.
‘His contribution reinforced a key message from the conference: AI is far more than headline tools such as ChatGPT. When developed ethically and deployed for good, it is a genuine game changer for society and for the global maritime community.’
Isle of Man Maritime will be hosting another conference in the summer at The Comis Hotel on July 16. Further details to follow.