Tunesmiths is back for 2026, and they’re kicking off the year by doing things a little differently.
Set up in 2024 by pals Matthew Burrows and Dylan Hanna, Tunesmiths was born out of a simple idea: give Manx musicians who write and perform their own material a proper platform to be heard.
No shouting over songs, no background noise, just original music and an audience that’s actually listening.
In less than a year, the duo managed three sold-out shows and even squeezed in a charity event at Glen Wyllin for Isle Listen over the summer.
Not bad going for two lads with an idea and a love of homegrown tunes.
Now, for their first outing of 2026, Tunesmiths is switching things up.
On Friday, February 6, they’ll be teaming up with Ballagroove Recording Studio to present 'Songwriter’s Selections – an Open Mic Night' at Harry’s Bar inside the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Doors open at 7pm, and it promises to be a more relaxed affair than the usual Tunesmiths setup.
Rather than a fixed line-up, the night was open to artists of all abilities, giving songwriters from across the island a chance to jump up, play their music and be part of a proper coming-together of the Manx original music scene.
It’s now been filled up with various performers.
And here’s the clever bit, thanks to Ballagroove’s Gyp, performers won’t just be playing through a decent sound system, they’ll also receive a live recording of their set after the gig.
Tunesmiths say they’re hoping to see some new faces alongside the familiar supporters they’ve built up over the past year, all in what they describe as 'an even more relaxed event than usual'.