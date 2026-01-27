The internationally recognised dance music brand Hedkandi are set to make their Isle of Man debut this spring.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Bench Nightclub in Douglas, forming a special edition of Neil Cowie’s long-running Afternoon Disco series and becoming the first time the Hedkandi brand has staged an official event in the island.
Founded in 1999 by DJ and music compiler Mark Doyle, Hedkandi became widely known during the early 2000s for its house music compilations and club nights, blending vocal house, funk, disco, and chill-out sounds.
The brand developed an international following through events in destinations such as Ibiza and London and remains active more than 25 years after its launch.
The event will feature Mark Doyle performing alongside island DJ Neil Cowie, who has built a strong following through his Afternoon Disco concept, and fellow Manx DJ Kim Bezance.
Live saxophonist Sammy J will also appear as part of the full Hedkandi production, which is expected to include branded décor and themed visuals.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘Whether you’re a longtime Hedkandi fan who still treasures those Serve Chilled or Beach House CDs, or simply someone who loves a good house groove under the (hopefully) spring sunshine, this is one not to miss.’
Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco events began at 1886 Bar before moving to Bench Nightclub, located in the former courthouse on Athol Street, to accommodate increasing demand. The daytime format, typically running from mid-afternoon into the evening, has proved popular with local audiences.
To find out more about the event and book tickets, you can visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Unknown/Bench-Nightclub/Neil-Cowies-Afternoon-Disco-Presents-Hedkandi/41957137/