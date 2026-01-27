Born and raised in the Isle of Man, 21-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist Elicia Smith has reached a major milestone in her musical journey with the release of her debut single.
Titled: ‘But I Try’, it is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Having sung for more than 15 years, Smith has steadily built a reputation for her honest lyricism, emotive vocal delivery and ability to turn lived experiences into deeply relatable songs.
Writing all of her own material, she draws inspiration from contemporary artists such as Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Reneé Rapp, blending modern pop with introspective storytelling.
‘But I Try’ introduces listeners to Smith’s distinctive sound one that focuses on vulnerability.
The track explores themes of resilience, relationships and the uncertainty of navigating young adulthood, capturing moments of emotional honesty that resonate beyond her years.
‘I want people to feel seen when they listen,’ the former Ballakermeen student explains.
‘My songs come straight from real life and I never want to hide that.’
This commitment to authenticity is at the heart of her song-writing, allowing audiences to connect with her music on a personal level.
The release marks the first of several singles planned for the year, as Smith looks to grow her audience both on and off the island.
She is now setting her sights on reaching wider listeners while continuing to develop her craft.
As an emerging voice from the Isle of Man’s music scene, Elicia’s debut signals the arrival of a promising new artist, one whose heartfelt song-writing and emotional clarity suggest an exciting year ahead.
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details and a photo to [email protected] and share your story with the Isle of Man community!