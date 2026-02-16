One man is marking the holy month of Ramadan by setting himself a demanding fundraising challenge in support of an island charity.
Onchan Post Office. Hassan Patel, 55, has pledged to run 5km every day throughout Ramadan, from February 18 to March 20, to raise money for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a period of reflection, prayer and charity, during which those taking part fast each day from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food and drink.
Hassan will complete his daily 5km run while fasting, heading out at some point between sunrise and sunset over the 30 days.
He expects to cover a total distance of around 93 miles during the fundraiser.
Last year, Hassan raised money for Mannin Cancers Support Group.
This year, his aim is to raise £1,000 for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, which he said ‘works tirelessly to support individuals and families affected by heart conditions, providing them with vital resources and assistance’.
Craigs Heartstrong Foundation is a charity that provides lifesaving defibrillator machines to schools, sports clubs, offices and public spaces across the island.
Hassan said: ‘Ramadan is a spiritual month of reflection, discipline and giving. The true meaning of Ramadan inspires us to give back and raise money for good causes within our community. Each day during Ramadan, I will run 5km while fasting, without food or water.
‘It’s not just a physical challenge, it’s a test of mental strength, faith and determination.’
Hassan said his inspiration for undertaking the 30-day challenge comes from seeing professional athletes compete at high levels while fasting during Ramadan.
‘Their discipline mirrors the spirit of this challenge.
‘Above all, my biggest motivation comes from my family and from supporting incredible local charities that make a real difference in our community.
‘Ramadan teaches us strength. It teaches us compassion. And it teaches us to give.’
Donations can be made to Hassan Patel’s fundraiser via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/hassan-patel-2