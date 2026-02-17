A unique and immersive fundraising event is set to return to the Isle of Man this spring, as Sight Matters announces the much anticipated Dining in the Dark 2026.
Proudly sponsored by Simcocks, the event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Corrin Court in Onchan, forming part of the charity’s 90th anniversary celebrations.
Dining in the Dark invites guests to enjoy a three-course meal without the use of sight, offering a powerful and thought provoking insight into the everyday experiences of people living with visual impairment.
By temporarily removing one of the senses, the evening encourages participants to rely on sound, taste, touch and smell, creating a memorable experience that fosters empathy and understanding.
A spokesperson for Sight Matters said: ‘We will have a dimly lit environment and the guests will all be blindfolded. We have waiting staff on hand to guide people to their seats and to the bathroom.’
Doors will open at 7pm, with the dining experience beginning at 7.30pm.
Each £75 ticket includes a three-course meal and a bottle of wine. The evening will also feature a raffle and blind auction, giving guests the opportunity to further support the charity’s work.
Now one of Sight Matters’ most popular and talked about fundraising events, Dining in the Dark consistently attracts guests keen to take part in an experience that is both meaningful and enjoyable.
The support of headline sponsor Simcocks ensures the event maintains its high standards while helping Sight Matters continue delivering services to blind and visually impaired people across the Isle of Man.
Places are limited and early booking is recommended. Tickets can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or calling 674727.
For further information, contact Sight Matters directly.