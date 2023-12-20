Car dealership Jacksons is handing its recruitment procedures to a company based in England.
Holt Recruitment, which works from Bournemouth, will find and screen candidates, manage interviews and set up placements.
It will work for the Jacksons’ dealerships in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Isle of Wight.
David Weston, sales director at Jacksons Automotive Group, said: ‘We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Holt Recruitment. Their reputation for excellence in automotive recruitment precedes them, and we believe that this partnership will add significant value to our business by ensuring that we attract and retain top-tier talent across all our sites.’
Karen Wheeler, head of automotive recruitment at Holt, said: ‘Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to understand the unique requirements of Jacksons, and we are committed to delivering exceptional service, identifying top talent, and contributing to the continued success of Jacksons in the automotive industry.’
The Holt Recruitment Group is a group of recruitment specialists with a client base in the automotive, aerospace, defence and precision engineering sectors across the UK.
Jacksons Automotive Group, which is owned by Dutch company Van Mosse, is based on the outskirts of Douglas on Cooil Road. It sells cars from many different manufacturers.