Douglas law firm Appleby Isle of Man has retained its Band 1 ranking in the 2025 edition of the Chambers and Partners FinTech Guide for the firm’s work in the fintech sector.
The Ahtol Street-based company continues to be the only Isle of Man firm to be recognised by the leading industry directory in the fintech sector.
Partner Claire Milne is individually recognised as a Band 1 lawyer within the guide, as well as counsel Katherine Garrood who is featured as an ‘associate to watch’.
A leading directory for the legal industry, Chambers ranks law firms and their lawyers across 200 jurisdictions worldwide based on independent research and analysis, including client feedback.
The Isle of Man team, is recognised for its significant caseload of cross-border payments law and regulatory work for the eGaming sector as well as its advice to crypto exchanges, digital banks and other online payments platforms.
Claire Milne, said: ‘We’re proud to be recognised as the leading law firm on the island for our work in the fintech sector, reflecting Appleby’s expertise within the technology and innovation area.
‘We’re also grateful, as ever, to our clients for taking the time to share their feedback.’
In addition to the Isle of Man office, Band 1 rankings for Appleby’s work in the fintech sector were achieved in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey while the Group’s Bermuda and Jersey offices were both ranked in Band 2.
The four top-tier rankings are tied for the most among offshore law firms.