Appleby Isle of Man has achieved top-tier rankings across every practice area in the 2025 editions of the three leading legal directories – Legal 500 UK, Chambers & Partners UK and IFLR1000.
The legal directories rank law firms and lawyers following thorough and independent research which includes feedback from clients, private practice lawyers and in-house peers as well as the assessment of a law firm’s transactions and cases.
The Legal 500 UK awarded Appleby Tier 1 status across all nine practice areas and individually recognised 17 of the Douglas firm’s lawyers.
The practice areas comprise banking, finance and capital markets; commercial property; corporate and commercial; dispute resolution; employment; gambling; insurance and pensions; private client, trusts and tax and shipping and aviation.
The Chambers & Partners UK 2025 edition praised Appleby for its: ‘first-class level of expertise and exceptionally strong capabilities across a wide range of disciplines’.
The guide ranked Appleby as the only island law firm in the top band for each of its three practice areas (corporate and finance, dispute resolution and employment).
For employment, Appleby is the only firm now ranked in band one.
Chambers & Partners UK 2025 edition also individually recognised seven of Appleby’s partners.
The IFLR1000 remains the only international legal market guide dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers exclusively on the basis of financial and corporate transactional work and Appleby was awarded a tier 1 position in the Isle of Man for its ‘financial and corporate’ work, with four partners from the corporate team also recognised.
Commentary across the directories saw the dispute resolution practice described as ‘a fabulous disputes team with strength in litigation across the board… they are as comfortable doing commercial litigation as doing insolvency litigation’ and the corporate team praised for being ‘experienced and on the ball – they make transactions run smoothly, solve problems, and are one less thing to worry about’.
Commenting on the collection of 2025 legal directory rankings, Mark Holligon, Appleby Isle of Man managing partner, said: ‘We are delighted to have achieved a full set of tier 1 rankings for every practice area that we have submitted in this year’s guides, recognising Appleby as the market leading law firm in the island.
‘This recognition showcases the broad range of expertise and talent that our team possesses and the results truly reflect this.’