Appleby trainee Josephine Bell has been formally called to the Manx Bar.
Josephine was officially sworn in as an Isle of Man Advocate recently by the island’s First Deemster, His Honour Deemster Andrew Corlett.
Josephine graduated from the University of York where she studied law before completing the Legal Practice Course at BPP University, Manchester.
She then joined Appleby’s Advocate Training Programme in September 2022 where she undertook a two-year period of Articles and Manx Bar exams, passing the Manx Bar exam in 2023.
Josephine will now join the Douglas firm as an associate in Appleby’s corporate department.
Garry Manley, partner and head of corporate at Appleby Isle of Man, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted for Jo to reach this significant milestone in her career.
‘Jo has excelled throughout her period of training, during which time she has obtained some excellent experience, having worked on several high-profile corporate deals, as well as a number of complex litigation cases.
‘Jo is a highly valued member of our corporate team, and on behalf of the entire firm I wish her every success as she starts the next chapter of her legal career.’
Josephine said: ‘Throughout my training contract at Appleby, I have been fortunate to receive unwavering support from my exceptional colleagues and I am incredibly proud to have now been called to the Manx Bar.
‘I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team and am looking forward to continuing my career in Appleby’s Corporate department as an associate.’