Applications have opened for the Department for Enterprise’s annual Step Programme, inviting local organisations and undergraduates to apply to complete paid project-based placements over the summer.
Sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man Limited for the second year, the programme is designed to provide Manx undergraduate students in their second or penultimate year with practical experience within the workplace, enhancing their employability upon graduation.
A DfE spokesperson added: ‘Participants undertake projects that deliver tangible benefits to host organisations over an eight-week period during July and August, with the chance to win prizes at the 2025 Step Final in August.
‘For organisations, including government departments, local authorities, businesses or the third sector, the programme offers significant benefits, aiming to bring talented individuals together with organisations that are seeking additional skilled resource, while showcasing the variety of opportunities that the island has to offer.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston added: ‘The Economic Strategy outlines government’s ambition of creating an environment that looks to attract a dynamic, skilled and younger working population.
‘Initiatives such as the Step Programme play a key role in achieving these ambitions by supporting local undergraduates in achieving their career goals and building their skills in the workplace.
‘By offering project placements across a wide range of industries within the island’s diverse economy, the programme not only aids in personal and professional development but also enables the department to collaborate closely with local organisations and students to showcase the diverse opportunities available in the Isle of Man.’
Previous project disciplines have ranged from website improvements, data programmes, product development, marketing campaigns, research and sector reviews. Applicants will be matched with a corresponding organisation and project based on their skills and interests.
Applications close on May 30. To find out more about the programme, or to apply as an organisation or student, please visit the website dfe.im/step