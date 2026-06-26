A senior marketing manager at an island private bank was among the winners at the Citywealth Brand Management awards in London.
Nedbank Private Wealth’s Tony Rea scooped a gold award in the Best Digital Marketing Individual category, at the ceremony which took place at the five-star Great Scotland Yard Hotel in the heart of Westminster, London on Tuesday.
Now in their 10th year, these annual awards were created to highlight the best brands and their communication strategies.
Organisers say they also recognise the ever-important marketing and press function within financial services and the challenges they face as they switch to Environmental, social and governance (ESG) stakeholder models.
Karen Jones, founder, chief executive officer and editor of Citywealth, said: ‘Brands today face a challenge that barely existed a few years ago.
‘As AI increasingly mediates how people search for information, organisations risk becoming less visible to audiences despite years of investment in content, marketing, and digital engagement.
‘At the same time, firms must compete in an environment shaped by automation, fragmented attention, and rapidly changing customer expectations.
‘The winners of these awards have demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating this landscape, building brands that continue to resonate, engage and inspire trust.’
The winners were announced by former BBC News presenter and broadcaster Rebecca Jones.
Aside from Mr Rea’s individual win, Douglas-based Nedbank Private Wealth also picked up the gold award in the Best Webinar of the Year category, while Standard Bank Offshore, which has an office in Douglas, was award gold in the Best Overall PR category.
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.