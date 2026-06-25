A Station Officer at Ramsey Fire Station has retired after nearly 32 years of service with the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
Chris Blatcher has stepped down following a long career that began in December 1994, during which he rose through the ranks and eventually became officer in charge at Ramsey in 2018.
Chris received his first promotion in 1998 and was consistently involved in providing on-call cover throughout his service.
Colleagues have highlighted his extensive operational knowledge and experience, which they say played an important role in training and supporting generations of firefighters in Ramsey.
Over the course of his career, he was recognised with both the 20-year and 30-year long service and good conduct awards in acknowledgement of his commitment to the service.
A farewell gathering was held on Wednesday evening, attended by colleagues and members of Chris’s family, providing an opportunity to mark his retirement after more than three decades of service.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Throughout his career, Chris consistently went above and beyond in providing essential on-call cover, while his operational knowledge and experience played a significant role in developing generations of firefighters.
‘His retirement marks the end of nearly 32 years of loyal and dedicated service.’
Chief Fire Officer Mark Christian led the farewell and paid tribute to Chris’s career, describing him as ‘an outstanding public servant who has left a lasting legacy at Ramsey Fire Station’, also wishing Chris and his family all the very best for the future.
Recognition for Chris’s career was also seen on social media, with one comment reading: ‘A job very well done.
‘Congratulations on a massive part of your life being devoted to your community and the whole island.’