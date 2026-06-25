With less than a month remaining before entries close, women across the island are being encouraged to enter this year’s Elevate You Awards, which celebrate and recognise some of the Isle of Man’s most inspiring female business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Applications for the 2026 awards will close at midnight on July 17, with four categories available: Solopreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Leader of the Year and the newly introduced Inspirational Woman of the Year award, which is open to public nominations.
Organised by local entrepreneur Louise Wheeler, founder of Douglas-based professional learning and development company LC Consultancy, the awards aim to shine a spotlight on the achievements, leadership and impact of women in business across the island.
The Elevate You Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 17, at Woodbourne House, following the success of last year’s inaugural event.
Louise said she hopes to see a surge in nominations and applications before the deadline.
‘We’ve had a steady stream of entries so far but I’d love to see many more women either nominating themselves or being put forward by other people.
‘You only have to look around to see the island is home to an amazing number of inspirational women leaders and female solopreneurs and entrepreneurs.
‘This is our chance to ensure their work is recognised and truly celebrated.’
Women can either submit their own application or be nominated by someone else. Those nominated will be contacted and invited to complete an entry form before the closing date.
The awards were created to champion female achievement, provide recognition for outstanding contributions to business and leadership, and inspire future generations of women entrepreneurs in the island.
Further information about the awards, including entry forms and nomination details, can be found online at the LC Consultancy website.