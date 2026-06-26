A new trophy is up for grabs at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in August.
The award has been donated by respected local exhibitors Brian Leece and Nigel Kewley.
The Ballahig Cup, has been kindly donated by both in memory of John and Eleanor Chadwick.
The cup will be awarded annually to the Champion Beef Handler at the show, which this summer takes place on August 7-8.
John and Eleanor were well known and highly respected within the agricultural community, exhibiting cattle for many years and achieving the prestigious Supreme Champion title in 2000.
Beyond their own success, they were passionate supporters of encouraging newcomers into the showing world, always sharing their knowledge, enthusiasm and dedication with others.
The second trophy, the Mannin Cup, has been donated by Brian and will be presented to the Champion Beef Handler at the Primestock Show, which is jointly organised by the Royal Manx Agricultural Society and the Southern District Agricultural Society and usually held in November.
Both Brian and Nigel have been loyal supporters and exhibitors at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show for many years.
Brian has enjoyed considerable success showing both beef cattle and sheep, winning the Supreme Champion title with his Limousin Cattle in 2006 and 2013.
Nigel has also built an outstanding reputation through his successful exhibition of Scotch Blackface and Cheviot Sheep over many years.
A spokesperson for the Knockaloe show’s organisers said: ‘The Royal Manx Agricultural Show Committee is extremely grateful to Brian and Nigel for their generosity in donating these trophies.
‘The committee looks forward to seeing a strong entry of beef handlers competing for these new awards at this year's Primestock Show and Royal Manx Agricultural Show.’