Standard Bank Offshore is to continue as headline sponsor of charity Isle of Play’s 'Give it a Try-Athlon'.
Taking place on Sunday, May 17, the Peel-based event offers an accessible introduction to triathlons, featuring a reverse-order format that makes participation achievable for all.
The challenge begins with a 7km walk or run, leading participants along the scenic Ramsey to St John’s railway path.
This is followed by a 5km cycle from St John’s back to Peel before concluding with a refreshing dip, either a one-width swim of Fenella Beach or simply spending five minutes in the sea to embrace the cold-water experience.
Every participant will receive an exclusive ‘I Gave it a Try-Athlon’ poncho towel and a commemorative certificate, celebrating their achievement.
Standard Bank Isle of Man’s chief executive and island head, Lee Francis, said: ‘At Standard Bank Offshore, we believe in the power of community and the positive impact of shared experiences and it’s hugely important to us to support events that bring people together and promote wellbeing.
‘The “Give it a Try-Athlon” is not just about physical activity, it's about encouragement, inclusion and the joy of trying something new. We are delighted to continue our sponsorship in 2026 and look forward to seeing even more people take part in the fun.’
The event is organised by Isle of Play, an island charity dedicated to enhancing play opportunities for children.
Chris Gregory, chief executive of Isle of Play said: ’Standard Bank Offshore’s backing ensures that we can make this event annual and a staple in the community calendar, all while raising essential funds to improve play opportunities for the island’s children. We’re thrilled to have them on board once again.’
Registration will open soon with participants encouraged to sign up in advance. On-the-day registration will be available from 8am to 9.30am, with the event kicking off at 10.15am. For more details on how to secure a spot, visit www.isleofplay.im/tryathlon