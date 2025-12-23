Members of Manx Care’s Emergency Department clinical leadership team recently attended the inaugural North of England Trauma Conference, held at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.
The event was hosted jointly by the eight major trauma networks across the north of England and brought together professionals from across the trauma care pathway.
As part of the Cheshire and Merseyside Major Trauma Network, Manx Care representatives were invited to contribute to the conference programme.
They delivered a session titled ‘Trauma on an Island’ alongside colleagues from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
The presentation examined the challenges associated with providing trauma care in an island setting and outlined approaches used to support patient care across pre-hospital and acute services.
Senior matron for emergency care, Jo Standish, said: ‘We were honoured to share the realities of delivering trauma care in the Isle of Man.
‘Being part of this conference allowed us to highlight the strengths of our integrated approach, learn from colleagues across the region, and strengthen the partnerships that ultimately benefit our patients.’
The conference focused on a range of topics, including paediatric injury prevention, community awareness initiatives such as KnifeSavers, rehabilitation for older trauma patients, and the delivery of trauma care in remote and rural settings.
Attendees also took part in discussions aimed at improving clinical practice and strengthening collaboration between services.
Interim executive director of operations, Shaun Stacey, added: ‘I was proud to attend the North of England Trauma Conference and see the calibre and commitment of our Emergency Department clinical leaders.
‘Their presentation was an outstanding reflection of how our team delivers high‑quality trauma care in an island setting, with innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on patient outcomes.
‘It was inspiring to see Manx Care represented so confidently on a national stage.’