The 10th annual beer and cider festival is set to take place in April this year.
Bringing in more than 2,200 visitors last year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival will have a large selection of real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer.
The festival takes place at Easter weekend, from April 6 to April 8.
According to organisers, as with previous festivals, the bars will be situated in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, which has ample room for visitors, including plenty of seating for a ‘relaxed and leisurely experience’.
There will be over 120 real ales plus a large variety of ciders, perries, fruit wines and mead ‘to suit all tastes and palates’.
Law firm Humphrey and Helfrich is the main sponsor of the event.
‘Their continued generous support allows the organisers to keep the ticket prices for each session to an affordable level,’ says CAMRA.
Tickets will be available in advance from the VillaGaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and online. They will also be available on the day.
For further information, visit the festival website www.iombeerfestival.com or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.