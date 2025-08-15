Staff and invited guests, including the Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, attended Boston Multi Family Office’s annual summer drinks event at Refuge in Douglas.
The business began on the Isle of Man more than 20 years ago as a single family office and has since grown into one of the Island’s largest fiduciary services companies. It now employs more than 100 people across offices in the Isle of Man, Jersey, the UK and Malta.
Boston’s Isle of Man managing director, Sarah Ingrassia, said the business had experienced a period of significant expansion since a management buy-out in 2019, with the past year bringing further growth. This included the acquisition of the Aqua business in Jersey earlier in 2025.
‘To date this year, we have created 12 new roles across the Isle of Man office and Group, bringing our team in the Isle of Man to a total of 80 employees, equating to a 174% headcount growth since the MBO,’ she said.
Ms Ingrassia added that Boston had maintained a staff retention rate of 93% across all acquisitions, and had been named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for medium-sized businesses.
She thanked staff for their role in the company’s success, saying: ‘A huge part of our success as a business is down to the support of our fabulous team who prove daily that our values hold true - most importantly being positive, respectful and professional.’
Boston provides fiduciary and corporate services to private clients, institutions and family offices. Its services include trust and company administration, governance, and structuring for international families and businesses.
The company’s Isle of Man headquarters remains its largest office, with growth in other jurisdictions supporting its strategy to expand its international client base.