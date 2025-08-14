Charles Edward Bedford pleaded guilty to possessing 3.3 grams of the drug.
It was found to contain 747 grams of cannabis.
Officers went to Bedford’s home, at Rheast Barrule, and a search there found 3.3 grams of the drug, which police valued at £66.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction for the denied importation allegation, and a pre-trial review will be held on September 4.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.