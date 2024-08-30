An apprentice at an island housebuilder is helping ensure the next generation of craftsmen and women are laying the groundwork for careers in the construction industry – one brick at a time.
Dandara’s Curtis Davey, 19, recently gained a distinction when he completed his first-year bricklaying course at University College Isle of Man, which he attends as part of the Braddan-based company’s support for the apprenticeship scheme.
To reward his impressive achievement, the developer has bought Curtis a new set of tools to further equip his progress as he continues his apprenticeship.
The three-year apprenticeship scheme combines practical on-site working experience with Dandara alongside classroom work at UCM, which enables young bricklayers to hone their skills and, at the same time, gain valuable real-world knowledge of health and safety and other vital workplace experience.
Apprenticeship schemes offer the next generation of talent the opportunity to train with the company and address a shortage of specialist trades such as bricklayers/joiners.
Jeremy Claire, Dandara’s head of construction, said: ‘Like so many positions, bricklaying is vital to our industry and is a highly skilled trade for which there is growing demand in the sector.
‘It is critical for our business to keep introducing young men and women into the industry in all areas to expand the Island’s skills base and ensure we can continue to modernise build methods and construct outstanding properties.
‘Curtis has demonstrated an excellent attitude towards his work, both in the classroom at UCM and also practically on site, where he has continually produced a high standard of work.
‘His motivation and discipline to succeed is clear and we congratulate him on achieving a distinction at the end of his first year. We are delighted to present him with a new set of tools and wish him every success as he continues in his career.’