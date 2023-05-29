Corporate service provider Acclaim has appointed David Bufton as e-gaming services manager.
Mr Bufton, who has a background in e-gaming including working for iBus Media Limited, an Isle of Man subsidiary of PokerStars, joins Acclaim’s specialist eGaming section, which is led by director Martin Elliott.
Mr Bufton said: ‘The Isle of Man has a global reputation as a centre of excellence for eGaming, and I’m looking forward to enhancing the team’s collective expertise and knowledge base which already covers all manner of regulatory, legal and financial matters.’
Mr Elliott said: ‘We’re delighted to have been able to bring David on board as part of our e-gaming team.
‘Our business is growing constantly, so to be able to bring in someone with David’s expertise and experience is a real boost and will allow us to continue to offer the highest levels of service to our existing and future e-gaming clients.’
