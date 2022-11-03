Bushy’s Brewery to move its base
Castletown Commissioners confirmed the brewery had been successful in a bid to move into the town.
The local authority said that it had sought expressions of interest for the commissioners’ works yard, previously the ancient capital’s gas works.
In addition to the relocation of the brewing activities from the Mount Murray Brewery, subject to the relevant approvals, there are plans to seek a licence for an associated brewery tap room to showcase the products.
Martin Brunnschweiler of Bushy’s said: ‘It has been over 30 years since we opened the brewery at Mount Murray in 1990, in what were converted farm buildings.
‘These buildings are reaching the end of their useful life and with the shift in trends, it would be ideal for the business to be located more sustainably and where it could also accommodate hospitality facilities on site, within convenient walking distance of customers and to be part of the local community.
‘Castletown has a proud brewing heritage and we would love to bring commercial brewing back to the town. We have been brewing Bushy’s Castletown Bitter for many years which is our take on the old Castletown Brewery recipe. Wouldn’t it be great to see it brewed in its spiritual home?
‘The intention would be to bring our existing employees into the new site and create some additional roles with a regular tap room.’
The chairman of the commissioners, Jamie Horton, said that the move ‘was not only the opportunity to support an internationally recognised Manx brand in the next chapter of their story, but also the commitment given to incorporate the historical buildings in the yard’.
He added: ‘I need to be clear that while this the preferred expression of interest and initial discussions have been positive, there are a number of hurdles to overcome, not least a requirement for us to find another base for our operations should the proposal receive the support of the planners and Department of Infrastructure’s local government unit.
‘My board firmly believes that this proposal will revitalise what is an under-utilised area of the town and we look forward to receiving detailed plans in due course.’
Bushy’s was sold by Mr Brunnschweiler to an island couple, who did not want to be named, in July, but he remains involved with running of the business.
