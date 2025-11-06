An online business has made the leap from screen to storefront with the opening of a brand-new base in the west of the island.
Jewellery and gift shop Sacred Clan, which launched online a year ago, began life as a digital-only brand but has now taken physical form with a beautifully designed space in the heart of Tynwald Mills in St John’s - nestled right beside its older sister brand, Element Isle.
Resurrected by the same creative minds behind the latter, Sacred Clan shares a kindred spirit but offers something altogether different: a moodier, more mystical twist on the artistry fans already love.
Designed for those who ‘feel that pull, who find meaning in nature’s wild beauty, the wisdom of ancient traditions, and the mysteries that lie just beyond what we can see’.
Co-owner Claire Pearse, who runs the business with her husband Scott, explained how the brand came to life: ‘Sacred clan is something that we started as an idea coming up two years ago. A year ago, we launched online, and we were an online brand only.
‘It's kind of a spin off from Element Isle. It's a slightly witchier, darker vibe, a bit more magic and different to Element Isle.
‘Over the year, we found it's been so popular, we knew it needed a home of its own, and we wanted to create something completely unique and completely special, an immersive experience, really. So we've kind of gone to town, and this is what we've created.’
When you step into the Sacred Clan store, it feels less like entering a shop and more like stepping into Diagon Alley’s older, more refined counterpart.
The deep navy walls and star-studded ceiling create an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and otherworldly. There’s a subtle charge in the air, a kind of energy that seems to hum through the space, giving the room a quiet, magnetic pull.
The space is filled with treasures, from handcrafted soaps and body oils to journals, books, and an exclusive clothing range. Every detail adds to the sense that this is more than just a shop; it’s an experience.
Claire continued: ‘Most people are familiar with Element Isle but with Sacred Clan, the jewellery and the designs are kind of talismans for the modern world.
‘It's like trying to step back into another time and reconnect with something older and something primal.
‘I guess that's also in all of us, and trying to reconnect to an older, simpler time, and I think that's where part of the spin off from the shop came from, and wanting to feel like an old apothecary or something that you find down an alleyway in 1800s and it's like a mad curiosity shop.
‘That's the kind of feel we wanted to go for. And it's not just jewellery, we’re doing clothing.’