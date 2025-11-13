A Douglas insurance broker is celebrating the academic achievements of one of its team.
Beccy Miller, an account executive within Mac Group’s insurance broking team, has successfully achieved the Diploma in Insurance (Dip CII).
The Dip CII is a qualification awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and is recognised as a respected industry benchmark. The qualification covers key areas including insurance broking, underwriting, claims handling and insurance law.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘This demonstrates Beccy’s technical knowledge and her commitment to professional excellence within the insurance sector.
‘Beccy joined MAC Insurance Brokers in 2020 and has more than a decade of experience in the insurance sector.
‘Her achievement reflects her dedication to professional development and her passion for delivering outstanding results for her corporate and personal clients.
‘MAC Group is committed to investing in the development of its people, encouraging continued learning and progression to maintain the highest standards of client service and professional capability.’
Group broking manager Ann Zachorecki added: ‘We’re delighted to celebrate Beccy’s achievement in earning her Dip CII qualification.
‘This is a significant milestone that demonstrates her commitment to excellence and to the continued growth of her professional expertise. Beccy is an asset to both our team and our clients, and we’re proud to see her hard work recognised.’
Beccy said: ‘I’m really proud to have achieved my Dip CII qualification.
‘The knowledge I’ve gained has deepened my understanding of insurance practices and will help me continue to provide the best possible support and advice to our clients.
‘I’m grateful to the team at MAC Group for their encouragement and support throughout my time studying.’
MAC Insurance Brokers is part of MAC Group, the Isle of Man’s largest combined independent financial advisory and insurance broking firm.