A 22-year-old Douglas man has been put on probation for six months after being found drunk in public.
Joshua Gilardoni appeared before magistrates recently.
He had initially denied the offence, but then later changed his plea to guilty.
We previously reported that Gilardoni called 999 himself on July 1, at 2.37am, claiming he was being assaulted by multiple people in Anagh Coar.
When officers arrived, they found him shouting, screaming, and swearing.
Gilardoni, of Quine’s Corner, was described as smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.
He punched the metal frame in a seating area and refused to co-operate, then punched a metal fence.
No evidence could be found of him being assaulted.
The court heard that this was Gilardoni’s fourth similar offence.
A probation report said that the defendant was easily manipulated and had a negative peer group.
The report said that some people would encourage him to drink, for their own entertainment, and that any alcohol ban could set him up to fail, as others would buy it for him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and said that it had been quite a low level offence, with no injuries caused, or members of the public around at the time.
Mr Glover said that alcohol had been an issue for Gilardoni for a long time, and an email from the Drug and Alcohol Team was submitted.
The advocate asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report, for a period of supervision, saying the defendant would benefit from support.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125, which will be paid at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.