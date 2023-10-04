Business law specialist company SW Legal has appointed Eunice van Zyl as a consultant.
Mrs van Zyl graduated from the University of Johannesburg in 2000 and is a qualified attorney in South Africa.
She has worked for two South African law firms and has practical experience in the areas of dispute resolution, financial services and compliance, credit, banking and consumer protection law.
She has advised international banks, the JSE Limited, the South African Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors and has also developed training material for the online platform ‘Compliance Online’.
Mrs van Zyl moved to the Isle of Man in December 2021 with her husband and three children.
The company says she joins SW Legal, which is based in Colby, with ‘a wealth of legal experience and aims to use her knowledge of the law to provide consumer-centric useable and meaningful legal solutions to clients’.
SW Legal provides advice in the areas of corporate governance, compliance, banking and financial regulation, director duties, shareholding, data protection, contractual drafting and review, and trust law.
•Let us know about appointments to your workplace – in the private, public or third sectors.
Don’t forget to include a phone number.